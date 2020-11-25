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Video Art Cinema - "Found Forest Love"
631 Art Publishing
631 Art Publishing
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7 views • November 25, 2020
631 Art Publishing

631 Art Publishing is an independent publishing
company. With each book we publish, our goal is
to foster a rich dialogue that will forge new tools
for thinking and engaging with the world.

Video Description:

Video art has become an important medium for artists who wanted to explore the almost universal presence of television in modern Western society. His videotapes, often non-narrative and of short duration, could be transmitted on public airways or reproduced on videocassettes (VCRs).

Video art owes its name to the original analog videotape, which was the recording technology most commonly used in much of the history of fashion until the 1990s. With the advent of digital recording equipment, many artists began to explore digital technology as a new form of expression.

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Music:

Track: Unknown Brain - Jungle of Love (ft. Glaceo) [NCS Release]
Music provided by NoCopyrightSounds.
Watch: https://youtu.be/ohymkBe4zhg
Free Download / Stream: http://ncs.io/JungleofLove
Keywords
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