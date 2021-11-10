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Counterspin Media Stump New Zealand Prime Minister
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41 views • November 10, 2021
Counterspin Media joins the Infowars BANNED•VIDEO stable with a demonstration of how fragile the controlled media barrier surrounding political leaders really is. The media response is to make the counter narrative media the story, rather than cover the story itself. And we also show how New Zealand has had enough of lockdowns and mandates.
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