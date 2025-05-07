UK Censorship and the Future of BitChute with Ray Vahey

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/uk-censorship-and-the-future-of-bitchute/





Ray Vahey, founder of BitChute.com, joins us today to discuss the recently introduced UK Online Safety Act of 2023 and how it has forced BitChute to discontinue its video sharing service for UK residents. We discuss the history of the Online Safety Act, how it impacts all online platforms in the UK, and what concerned citizens can do to evade the censorship dragnet.





