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Dangerous Assignment THE ATOMIC MINE STORY
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0 view • August 16, 2021
THE ATOMIC MINE STORY: A man is killed and a land mine is stolen from a U.S. atomic testing lab in the Nevada desert. Steve races to the nearest town to catch the train as he believes the thief is escaping on board the only transportation out of the area. What neither the killer nor the other passengers realize is that the mine is armed and set to automatically explode in just a few hours.
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