The Renewed Mercies Hour: Corporate Prayer Session 10/14/2025

This is a recording of our Faith/Community based Organization called God's Renewed Mercies Holistic Int'l Ministries Corporate Prayer Session, we've been doing this for 3 years now and we're looking to have more people join and pray with live we started out on Instagram Live, was on Facebook live , and now recently we were on TikTok live... may God's riches and glory by Christ Jesus Yashua be yours!! Shalom