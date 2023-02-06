CBDC | "We Are Shaping Wall Street Simply Put. This Is All of Wall Street. This Is It, This Is the Whole Financial Capital Markets Systems. They Are All In. It's Reshaping How Wall Street Operates." - Gilbert Verdian (Founder of QUANT)

**********************************************************************************

Learn the Truth About CBDCs and Executive Order #14067 HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

ReAwaken America Tour | Momentum Builds As Eric Trump, General Flynn, Julie Green, Kash Patel, Pastor Greg Locke, Alex Jones, Mike Lindell & Team America Heads to Trump Doral Miami, FL (May 12th & 13th) & Las Vegas NV, (Aug. 25th & 26th)

Learn More About Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation Today Here: www.BH-PM.com