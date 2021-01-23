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Have You Believed a LIE? Critical Biblical TRUTH for America!
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92 views • January 23, 2021
Teachings from the word of God from a man of God:
WEBSITE: http://swordofthevaliant.com/englishbuttons.html
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheWordprophet
King James Version Bible references: John 4:23-24; Colossians 2:8-9; 2 Corinthians 4:4-6; 1 Timothy 1:17; Genesis 1:1-3; John 1:1; Isaiah 44:24; Isaiah 45:18, 21-22; 2 Corinthians 5:19; John 1:1-6; Deuteronomy 18:118-19; 1 Timothy 2;5; John 1:14; Genesis 1: 26; 1 John 2:23; Romans 5:11-15; Matthew 1:18; Romans 6:3-6; 1 Timothy 1:17; John 14:9-10; John 17:1-3; Isaiah 45:18-22; Luke 1:35; Acts 17:21,24-31; 1 Timothy 2:3-6; Matthew 28:19; Acts 2:38; Hebrews 1:4; Philippians 1:19; Acts 4:10-12; John 3:5; 2 Thessalonians 1:7-9; 1 John 5:5-8
Abby Elizabeth may be emailed at: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
WEBSITE: http://swordofthevaliant.com/englishbuttons.html
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheWordprophet
King James Version Bible references: John 4:23-24; Colossians 2:8-9; 2 Corinthians 4:4-6; 1 Timothy 1:17; Genesis 1:1-3; John 1:1; Isaiah 44:24; Isaiah 45:18, 21-22; 2 Corinthians 5:19; John 1:1-6; Deuteronomy 18:118-19; 1 Timothy 2;5; John 1:14; Genesis 1: 26; 1 John 2:23; Romans 5:11-15; Matthew 1:18; Romans 6:3-6; 1 Timothy 1:17; John 14:9-10; John 17:1-3; Isaiah 45:18-22; Luke 1:35; Acts 17:21,24-31; 1 Timothy 2:3-6; Matthew 28:19; Acts 2:38; Hebrews 1:4; Philippians 1:19; Acts 4:10-12; John 3:5; 2 Thessalonians 1:7-9; 1 John 5:5-8
Abby Elizabeth may be emailed at: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
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