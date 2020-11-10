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Public Prayer is Hypocrisy
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53 views • November 10, 2020
Jesus said that praying in public (well, praying out loud in public) is for hypocrites. So why is almost every church doing it? Jesus taught us how to pray. He said that silent prayer or secret prayer is the preferred option. Perhaps some of the supposedly "powerful" prayers we hear about in the churches are not even being heard by God. This may sound shocking, but it is straight from the teachings in the Sermon on the Mount.
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