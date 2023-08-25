FEMA Officials Enjoy Luxury While Wildfire Victims Suffer

In this special report, we have a revelation that might make your blood boil. Imagine your house, the place where your fondest memories reside, razed to the ground by wildfires, while those tasked with managing the crisis bask in the lap of luxury—on your dime! It's hard to believe, but FEMA officials are enjoying the delights of five-star hotels in Maui, even as thousands find themselves homeless, their lives shattered by the devastating flames.







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html