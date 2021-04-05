VATICAN TOP PRIEST, MEMBERS OF THE CABAL DEEP STATE - SATAN WORSHIPPER'S - POPE FRANCIS ARRESTED

SORRY FOR THE RUSH EDITING JOB, GETTING THIS INFO UP AS FAST AS I COULD BE MORE IMPORTANT.

COME OUT FROM HER MY PEOPLE / REVELATION 18-4



POPE FRANCIS IS ANYTHING BUT CHRISTAN, ALSO THEY HAVE EVIDENCE HE HAS BEEN TO SACRIFICES, BABIES AND TEENS GIRLS, THEY NEED TO PUT HIM IN JAIL AND THROW AWAY THE KEY.

NOW REMEMBER, THIS IS THE CABAL HE WAS PART OF, THEY HAVE LOOK ALIKES ALWAYS READY TO TAKE THE REALPOPES PLACE. JUST LIKE BIDEN IS IN A MOVIE STUDIO IN CASTLE ROCK PICTURES, THE OVAL OFFICE STUDIO TO MAKE VERY BELIEVE HE IS IN THE WHITE HOUSE.



AND GOD IS LOOKING UPON THIS PLANET EARTH AND HIM ALSO UPON HIS CHILDREN AND SEES A GREAT AMOUNT OF THE HUMAN RACE WORSHIPPING A FALSE GOD, KNOWN AS NIMROD OR MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS LUCIFER. BY A FALSE RELIGION AT VATICAN CITY IN THE ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH THAT HAS BRANCHED OUT TO SOME OTHER RELIGIONS, MOST OF THEM NOT KNOWING THE TRUE THAT HAS BEEN KEPT FROM THEM. SATURDAY IS THE 7TH DAY THAT GOD RESTED AND THE TRUE SABBATH DAY; VATICAN CHANGED THE SABBATH DAY TO SUNDAY SOMETIME IN THE 5TH CENTURY. VATICAN ALSO CLAIMS THAT IT WAS BUILT ON THE GROUND OF ST. PETER (SIMON PETER, THE APOSTLE), ST. PETER WAS NEVER IN ROME. BUT SIMON THE SORCERER WAS, JUST CLOSE ENOUGH TO SOUND TRUE. THE ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH HAS BEEN PRETENDING AND DECEIVING ALL OF GODS CHILDREN ON EARTH INTO WORSHIPPING THE FALSE GOD NIMROD!

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The Bible barely mentions his name, but people of antiquity knew him well. Who was Nimrod? How could such a man be of such importance to today's believer? God's history is replete with accounts of His followers suffering terrible persecution. People of today's world are largely unaware of a less known story, written by the blood of many believers at a time following God's destruction of the Old World. Nimrod was born into a New World, recently recreated by God. This virgin creation was untainted by the wickedness of the Old World. However, innocence did not last long. The prince of darkness wasted no time sowing seeds of rebellion in fertile hearts. He handpicked Nimrod to transform the New World into a cauldron of rebellion. The post-flood world began in present-day Iraq. Several cities conquered by Nimrod are still in existence. The events happening in Iraq are not coincidental. The world will witness more conflict and fulfilled Bible prophecy in this ancient land-until God's Seed returns to fulfill Biblical prophecy.