Russian soldiers poisoned with chemical substance - Moscow

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RT
August 21, 2022
Several Russian soldiers involved in the military operation in Ukraine have been hospitalized with severe chemical poisoning, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Details: https://on.rt.com/c11a
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