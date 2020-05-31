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Nanotech executive exposes global bioterrorism & corona laced vaccines
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40 views • May 31, 2020
Emergency update from the frontlines of the global scamdemic plandemic. Share this message far and wide.
The forensic nurse Rachel Celler, RN, and Nano tech executive Karl Swarz from Tokata group nanotech expose US /global bioterrorism and corona laced vaccines. Biggest lawsuit to be filed in the history of mankind. Author of bestseller ONE WAY TICKET TO CRAWFORD TEXAS exposing Bush administration war on terror fraud. The plaintiff in the greatest lawsuit to be filed in the history of mankind.
Johns Hopkins Univ
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
.
Epidemic-stats.com, France website, owner shows OwO.info... one world order Check what they say about UK
https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/uk
This one tells the story and few know about it.
Will tell the viewers what the genome tree and map really say
https://nextstrain.org/ncov/global
this one proves entire case I am bringing down on THEM
https://elemental.medium.com/coronavirus-may-be-a-blood-vessel-disease-which-explains-everything-2c4032481ab2
Email only for press or critical info only
[email protected]
The forensic nurse Rachel Celler, RN, and Nano tech executive Karl Swarz from Tokata group nanotech expose US /global bioterrorism and corona laced vaccines. Biggest lawsuit to be filed in the history of mankind. Author of bestseller ONE WAY TICKET TO CRAWFORD TEXAS exposing Bush administration war on terror fraud. The plaintiff in the greatest lawsuit to be filed in the history of mankind.
Johns Hopkins Univ
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
.
Epidemic-stats.com, France website, owner shows OwO.info... one world order Check what they say about UK
https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/uk
This one tells the story and few know about it.
Will tell the viewers what the genome tree and map really say
https://nextstrain.org/ncov/global
this one proves entire case I am bringing down on THEM
https://elemental.medium.com/coronavirus-may-be-a-blood-vessel-disease-which-explains-everything-2c4032481ab2
Email only for press or critical info only
[email protected]
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