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NASA says we have to solve the problem of getting through the radiation belts BEFORE we can send Man to the moon?
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63 views • January 27, 2020
This video was on the NASA website. He is telling us that they need to figure out how to get though the VanAllen belts, extreme radiation, BEFORE we can send humans to the moon and beyond. But we allegedly did this many times in the 50s and 60s. What’s the truth?
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