© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Conversations with Dr. Cowan & Friends _ Ep_2 - Sally Fallon Morell.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • September 12, 2020
Sally Fallon Morell, MA is best known as the author of the best-selling cookbook, Nourishing Traditions®: The Cookbook that Challenges Politically Correct Nutrition and the Diet Dictocrats. This well-researched, thought-provoking guide to traditional foods contains a startling message: animal fats and cholesterol are not villains but vital factors in the diet, necessary for normal growth, proper function of the brain and nervous system, protection from disease and optimum energy levels.
The culinary ideas introduced in Nourishing Traditions® have stimulated the growth of a variety of small businesses providing traditional nutrient-dense foods including lacto-fermented condiments, kombucha and other lacto-fermented soft drinks, bone broth and genuine sourdough bread. Raw milk production is flourishing as are direct farm-to-consumer buying arrangements.
Sally is frequent contributors to holistic health publications. Her work is widely respected for providing accurate and understandable explanations of complicated subjects in the field of nutrition and health. Several articles on the dangers of modern soy products have generated intense controversy in the health food industry. Her presentations on Nourishing Traditions Diets and The Oiling of America have earned highly complimentary reviews throughout the US and overseas.
My website
https://drtomcowan.com/podcast/
Apple Podcasts
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Spotify Podcasts
https://open.spotify.com/show/25hGTOl...
The Contagion Myth: Why Viruses (including "Coronavirus") Are Not the Cause of Disease
https://www.amazon.com/Contagion-Myth...
https://www.westonaprice.org/
https://www.westonaprice.org/book-rev...
The culinary ideas introduced in Nourishing Traditions® have stimulated the growth of a variety of small businesses providing traditional nutrient-dense foods including lacto-fermented condiments, kombucha and other lacto-fermented soft drinks, bone broth and genuine sourdough bread. Raw milk production is flourishing as are direct farm-to-consumer buying arrangements.
Sally is frequent contributors to holistic health publications. Her work is widely respected for providing accurate and understandable explanations of complicated subjects in the field of nutrition and health. Several articles on the dangers of modern soy products have generated intense controversy in the health food industry. Her presentations on Nourishing Traditions Diets and The Oiling of America have earned highly complimentary reviews throughout the US and overseas.
My website
https://drtomcowan.com/podcast/
Apple Podcasts
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Spotify Podcasts
https://open.spotify.com/show/25hGTOl...
The Contagion Myth: Why Viruses (including "Coronavirus") Are Not the Cause of Disease
https://www.amazon.com/Contagion-Myth...
https://www.westonaprice.org/
https://www.westonaprice.org/book-rev...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.