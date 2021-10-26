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Un député martiniquais vide son sac à l'Assemblée nationale
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26 views • October 26, 2021
Il va bien falloir que cette bande d'inutiles et de pique-assiettes (on dit aussi "parlementaires") dégagent s'ils veulent continuer à ne rien foutre, ce qui est leur passe-temps favori, car ne rien foutre est quelque chose qu'ils peuvent faire chez eux sans qu'on ait à les payer.
Source : https://rumble.com/vo3avz-un-dput-martiniquais-vide-son-sac-lassemble-nationale.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=4
Source : https://rumble.com/vo3avz-un-dput-martiniquais-vide-son-sac-lassemble-nationale.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=4
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