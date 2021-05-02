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The Plan - Prophecy Update - J D Farag - May 2, 2021
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41 views • May 04, 2021
The enemy of humanity is fulfilling the perfect plan of God. Pastor J.D. discusses the evil plan of man. People ask "what about now? I have to go to work tomorrow? We can know what's happening. God wants to know. Don't lose hope.. The pastor shares the documents he found that describe the plan.
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