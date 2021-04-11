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Why You Need Zinc | Dr. Sam Bailey
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116 views • April 11, 2021
How does Zinc help your body, is 50mg of Zinc too much and should you take Zinc supplements?
#zinc #zincsupplements #zincsulfate
What is Zinc?
Zinc is an essential trace element, which means that the body cannot generate it on its own or store it; it has to come from your diet.
Dietary Sources of Zinc:
• Chicken and other poultry.
• Seafood, particularly shellfish like oysters, crab, mussels and lobster.
• Nuts.
• Grains, beans, lentils and split peas.
• Spinach.
• Dairy products - milk, yoghurt, cheese.
• Fortified breakfast cereal.
• Red meat
Symptoms of Zinc Deficiency:
• Losing weight.
• Not feeling hungry.
• Diarrhoea.
• Having no energy.
• Being more prone to infections, such as colds, coughs and chest infections.
• Losing your hair.
• Skin rashes.
• Problems with eyesight, taste or smell.
• Impotence.
Symptoms in children and adolescents:
• Halting of growth.
• Delayed puberty.
Development of learning difficulty.
Causes of Zinc Deficiency:
• Malnourishment
• Being Vegetarian or Vegan
• Pregnancy & breastfeeding
• Ulcerative Colitis
• Crohn's Disease
• Coeliac Disease
• Chronic diarrhoea
• Alcohol addiction
• Chronic liver or kidney disease
• Taking high dose iron supplements
• Acrodermatitis enteropathica
Medications that interact with Zinc:
• Penicillamine
• Thiazide diuretics eg Bendrofluazide
• Quinolone and tetracycline antibiotics eg Ciprofloxacin or Doxycycline
Please discuss your medications with your pharmacist if you are unsure.
Zinc Supplement side effects:
• Headaches.
• An unpleasant taste.
• Tummy ache.
• Feeling sick (nausea), or being sick (vomiting).
• Diarrhoea.
• Indigestion.
• Tiredness.
Never take more than the recommended amount, due to the risks of excess zinc.
Cautions of Zinc Supplementation:
• Zinc may accumulate in Acute Kidney Disease
• Those with Haemochromatosis may absorb larger amounts of zinc.
• Excess zinc supplementation can interfere with iron and copper absorption.
• It can also reduce magnesium and calcium absorption.
Medical References & Papers:
1. The accuracy of the Zinc Taste Test method. J Altern Complement Med 2012 Jun;18(6):541-50.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22784341/
2. Zinc for the common cold. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2015 Apr; 2015(4): CD001364.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6457799/
3. The Role of Vitamins and Minerals in Hair Loss: A Review. Dermatol Ther (Heidelb). 2019 Mar; 9(1): 51–70.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6380979/
By: Dr. Sam Bailey
Original url:
https://lbry.tv/@drsambailey:c/why-you-need-zinc:b
#zinc #zincsupplements #zincsulfate
What is Zinc?
Zinc is an essential trace element, which means that the body cannot generate it on its own or store it; it has to come from your diet.
Dietary Sources of Zinc:
• Chicken and other poultry.
• Seafood, particularly shellfish like oysters, crab, mussels and lobster.
• Nuts.
• Grains, beans, lentils and split peas.
• Spinach.
• Dairy products - milk, yoghurt, cheese.
• Fortified breakfast cereal.
• Red meat
Symptoms of Zinc Deficiency:
• Losing weight.
• Not feeling hungry.
• Diarrhoea.
• Having no energy.
• Being more prone to infections, such as colds, coughs and chest infections.
• Losing your hair.
• Skin rashes.
• Problems with eyesight, taste or smell.
• Impotence.
Symptoms in children and adolescents:
• Halting of growth.
• Delayed puberty.
Development of learning difficulty.
Causes of Zinc Deficiency:
• Malnourishment
• Being Vegetarian or Vegan
• Pregnancy & breastfeeding
• Ulcerative Colitis
• Crohn's Disease
• Coeliac Disease
• Chronic diarrhoea
• Alcohol addiction
• Chronic liver or kidney disease
• Taking high dose iron supplements
• Acrodermatitis enteropathica
Medications that interact with Zinc:
• Penicillamine
• Thiazide diuretics eg Bendrofluazide
• Quinolone and tetracycline antibiotics eg Ciprofloxacin or Doxycycline
Please discuss your medications with your pharmacist if you are unsure.
Zinc Supplement side effects:
• Headaches.
• An unpleasant taste.
• Tummy ache.
• Feeling sick (nausea), or being sick (vomiting).
• Diarrhoea.
• Indigestion.
• Tiredness.
Never take more than the recommended amount, due to the risks of excess zinc.
Cautions of Zinc Supplementation:
• Zinc may accumulate in Acute Kidney Disease
• Those with Haemochromatosis may absorb larger amounts of zinc.
• Excess zinc supplementation can interfere with iron and copper absorption.
• It can also reduce magnesium and calcium absorption.
Medical References & Papers:
1. The accuracy of the Zinc Taste Test method. J Altern Complement Med 2012 Jun;18(6):541-50.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22784341/
2. Zinc for the common cold. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2015 Apr; 2015(4): CD001364.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6457799/
3. The Role of Vitamins and Minerals in Hair Loss: A Review. Dermatol Ther (Heidelb). 2019 Mar; 9(1): 51–70.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6380979/
By: Dr. Sam Bailey
Original url:
https://lbry.tv/@drsambailey:c/why-you-need-zinc:b
Keywords
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