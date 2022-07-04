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RT.
The Uzbek president has said he will drop plans for constitutional reforms, which would have removed the right from Karakapakstan, an autonomous region within the country, to secede from Uzbekistan. Meanwhile, a state of emergency has been declared in the country amid mass unrest. Unverified videos circulating on social media show thousands protesting in Karakalpakstan’s capital, with deaths and injuries reported as riot police broke up crowds.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ayr4g-state-of-emergency-declared-in-uzbekistan-amid-mass-protests.html