Sing (Hallelujah) 9 year old prophesy concerning Russia - Nato war happening right now!

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I felt inspired to turn the camera on and a new song came out. This an original song given to me from the Almighty God. End Times Message included. The Russian - Nato conflict was prophesied in this video that was recorded about 10 years ago. I up loaded this from some of my old files way before the war got started. Better listen, it's here now! Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021. SoundWorKX 2021.