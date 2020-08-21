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How Media Ignores And Obfuscates Murders Like Veronica Baker And Cannon Hinnant
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14 views • August 21, 2020
Tom Pappert and Jack Hadfield take over the War Room and dive deep into the recent double standard of the media, who refuses to cover a certain kind of violent crime. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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