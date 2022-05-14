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3 WAYS TO USE SPRING DANDELIONS ~ FORAGING
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1101 views • May 14, 2022
The health benefits of dandelion include relief from liver disorders, diabetes, urinary disorders, acne, jaundice, cancer, and anemia. It also helps in maintaining bone health, skin care, and weight loss. All these health benefits are currently being studied for complete validation by a number of international institutions.
Despite the health benefits of dandelions, they are traditionally more popular as ornamental flowering plants than as medicine, because the flowers look brilliant and are frequently seen in gardens and parks. There are many varieties of dandelion, but the common one is scientifically known as Taraxacum officinale.
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Appliances some OFF GRID and some ON GRID
personal care items
salt we use and other stuff you will find useful =)
~~~~STUFF WE USE AROUND THE HOMESTEAD ~~~~
CLYDES GARDEN PLANNER ~https://www.clydesvegetableplantingch... COUPON CODE "OFF GRID"
MASON TOPS FERMENTING KIT ----------------SPECIAL DEAL!!
http://www.masontops.com/offgrid
ALL AMERICAN SUN OVEN ----------------SPECIAL DEAL!!
https://www.sunoven.com/dougstacy-cou...
LOG OX https://www.thelogox.com/ COUPON CODE "OFFGRID"
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We moved to our 11 acres in 2011 from a large city in the Midwest with zero carpentry and farming skills. We live with no solar / wind power / public water or well. We share our adventure to a sustainable life, growing our own food from vegetables to meat. We post videos DAILY and they range from HOW TO to EVERYDAY LIFE and NUTRITION on the off grid homestead. We were city folks just like you probably and wanted to enjoy life and have more control over our food. We share food recipes as well as natural remedies.
Shared from and subscribe to:
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Despite the health benefits of dandelions, they are traditionally more popular as ornamental flowering plants than as medicine, because the flowers look brilliant and are frequently seen in gardens and parks. There are many varieties of dandelion, but the common one is scientifically known as Taraxacum officinale.
Subscribe to OFF GRID with DOUG & STACY: http://bit.ly/2nrYf24
HERE ARE THE T SHIRTS ~ https://shop.bonfire.com/offgrid/
and as always THANKS FOR WATCHING AND SHARING our videos =)
*******************************************************************
SUPPORT US WHILE YOU SHOP:
Want to support us for FREE shop from this link (we get a % of the sale) : https://www.amazon.com/shop/influence...
^ ^ ^ ^ ^
in this link you will find ~
BOOKS WE RECOMMEND, BECAUSE KNOWLEDGE IS POWER, RIGHT?
Appliances some OFF GRID and some ON GRID
personal care items
salt we use and other stuff you will find useful =)
~~~~STUFF WE USE AROUND THE HOMESTEAD ~~~~
CLYDES GARDEN PLANNER ~https://www.clydesvegetableplantingch... COUPON CODE "OFF GRID"
MASON TOPS FERMENTING KIT ----------------SPECIAL DEAL!!
http://www.masontops.com/offgrid
ALL AMERICAN SUN OVEN ----------------SPECIAL DEAL!!
https://www.sunoven.com/dougstacy-cou...
LOG OX https://www.thelogox.com/ COUPON CODE "OFFGRID"
SWISHER LOG SPLITTERS https://www.swisherinc.com/log-splitt... COUPON CODE "OFFGRID"
*REMEMBER ~ IF YOU USE A LINK THAT HAS A COUPON CODE MAKE SURE TO USE IT FOR YOUR PURCHASE
WE ONLY GET CREDIT IF YOU USE THE LINKS ABOVE AND WE THANK YOU IN ADVANCE FOR SUPPORTING OUR WORK =)
** REMEMBER THE LINKS ABOVE COST YOU NO ADDITIONAL MONEY TO SUPPORT THE CHANNEL AND SOME OF THE LINKS ACTUALLY SAVE YOU MONEY =)
*******************************************************************
*********LET'S GET SOCIAL*********
Follow Doug & Stacy:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/OFF-GRID-with-DO...
Instagram: https://instagram.com/offgridwithdoug...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/2_off_the_grid
Join our Facebook group "Homestead Homies" :
https://facebook.com/groups/167053089...
Watch more OFF GRID with DOUG & STACY:
Recent Uploads: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Popular Videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Foraging and Fermenting: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Off Grid Homestead Remedies: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Email: [email protected]
Send snail mail to:
DOUG AND STACY
PO box 141
Bowling Green, MO 63334
About OFF GRID with DOUG and STACY:
We moved to our 11 acres in 2011 from a large city in the Midwest with zero carpentry and farming skills. We live with no solar / wind power / public water or well. We share our adventure to a sustainable life, growing our own food from vegetables to meat. We post videos DAILY and they range from HOW TO to EVERYDAY LIFE and NUTRITION on the off grid homestead. We were city folks just like you probably and wanted to enjoy life and have more control over our food. We share food recipes as well as natural remedies.
Shared from and subscribe to:
OFF GRID with DOUG & STACY
https://www.youtube.com/c/OFFGRIDwithDOUGSTACY/videos
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