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Spanish kids getting COVID test cheered by clowns !! CRAZY !!
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60 views • November 23, 2020
Spanish kids getting COVID test cheered by clowns . ! The Corona circus is in town , INSANE !!!!!! Credits , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpwvZwUam-URkxB7g4USKpg
Quote , "Stel je zelf bloot aan je diepste angst; En daarna, heeft angst geen macht meer; En de angst voor vrijheid slinkt en verdwijnt; Je bent vrij."
Jim Morrison
Quote , "Stel je zelf bloot aan je diepste angst; En daarna, heeft angst geen macht meer; En de angst voor vrijheid slinkt en verdwijnt; Je bent vrij."
Jim Morrison
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