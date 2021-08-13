TruNews - 8/13/21*

Aug 13, 2021"NEEDLE NAZIS MAY REQUIRE VACCINATIONS TO TRAVEL INTERSTATE HIGHWAYS"Courtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart are on set today as Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke travel back from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and the Mike Lindell Cyber Symposium.Rick discusses the utter failure of the Biden Administration in Afghanistan, as our State Department begs the Taliban not to blow up our embassy in Kabul. Rick then brings it back home and reveals how the Vaccinator in Chief is considering locking down interstate travel for only those who have been fully jabbed with the COVID Cocktail.Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/13/21)🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday*mirror