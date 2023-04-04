Create New Account
WHY JEWS ARE THE ADVERSARY TO ALL MEN. EUROPA The Last Battle Part 1
90 views
channel image
Little Blue Bird
Published 16 hours ago |

"Jews,Who both killed the Lord Jesus, and the prophets, and have persecuted us, and please not God, and are adversaries to all men" HOLY BIBLE, THE FIRST EPISTLE OF ST. PAUL TO THE THESSALONIANS: Chapter 2.  "Europa - The Last Battle"  [PART 1] Communism was not created by the masses to overthrow the bankers, Communism was created by the bankers to overthrow and enslave the masses.“You must understand. The leading Bolsheviks who took over Russia were not Russians. They hated Russians. They hated Christians. Driven by ethnic hatred they tortured and slaughtered millions of Russians without a shred of human remorse. The October Revolution was not what you call in America the “Russian Revolution.” It was a zionist jewish revolution.

Keywords
americajewishcaballooting and subverting

