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Lời cầu nguyện bảo vệ khỏi Virus Corona
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10 views • March 24, 2020
Cầu Chúa ( Xin Chúa, Allah, Đấng tạo hóa của Vũ Trụ),
xin Người mỗi ngày, loại bỏ hoặc gột rửa tất cả các
loại virus nguy hiểm khỏi bản thân tôi, những người
thân yêu của tôi, và sau đó là tất cả các sinh vật bị
nhiễm bệnh và toàn bộ Trái đất . Áp dụng lời cầu
nguyện này nhiều lần để giữ cho mọi người được an
toàn và phục hồi sức khỏe cho người bị ảnh hưởng.
xin Người mỗi ngày, loại bỏ hoặc gột rửa tất cả các
loại virus nguy hiểm khỏi bản thân tôi, những người
thân yêu của tôi, và sau đó là tất cả các sinh vật bị
nhiễm bệnh và toàn bộ Trái đất . Áp dụng lời cầu
nguyện này nhiều lần để giữ cho mọi người được an
toàn và phục hồi sức khỏe cho người bị ảnh hưởng.
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