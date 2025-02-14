BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AI VS NPCs
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1924 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 2 months ago

Wednesday Night Live 12 February 2025


In this episode, I reflect on a live stream with an Eastern European guest challenging stereotypes and discuss my struggles with reading in middle age. We explore the rise of euthanasia in Canada and its ethical implications, along with the connection between sexual activity and cardiovascular health.


I analyze current housing market trends, comparing renting to owning, and offer a critique of alcohol consumption, challenging societal narratives around drinking. Finally, we delve into the impact of artificial intelligence on job displacement, emphasizing the need for critical thinking in an automated world. The episode invites listeners to contemplate their relationships with reading, health, and society.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

Keywords
artificial intelligencecanadaevidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxeuthanasiarelationshipslivestreamcritical thinkingcardiovascular healthsexual activitystereotypesalcohol consumptionmiddle agejob displacementethical implicationshousing market trends
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy