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Newspaper Edits Story Connecting COVID Vaccine To Death
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120 views • February 13, 2021
Feb 12, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones breaks down how the UK newspaper Express edited a story after backlash that claimed illness and death from a COVID vaccine 'is good' and is nothing to worry about or shouldn't persuade you away from inoculation.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6026d0c5a8a70603241c08cc
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones breaks down how the UK newspaper Express edited a story after backlash that claimed illness and death from a COVID vaccine 'is good' and is nothing to worry about or shouldn't persuade you away from inoculation.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6026d0c5a8a70603241c08cc
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