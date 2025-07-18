BrightLearn - COVID-19 Vaccine Risks, an interview with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a revealing interview, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny discusses the alarming expansion of COVID-19 vaccine injury mechanisms from 20 to 40, highlights the link between vaccines and "turbo cancers" and "spike protein disease," accuses regulatory bodies of complicity, and emphasizes the importance of critical thinking, education and detoxification to protect oneself from potential harm.
