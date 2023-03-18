Dr.SHIVA 2024: Elon Musk is a Scumbag - The Ultimate Agent of Government Censorship

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Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
Streamed live 3/18/2023Dr.SHIVA 2024: Elon Musk is a Scumbag - The Ultimate Agent of Government Censorship
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT Ph.D, Inventor of Email, U.S. Senate Candidate, details how Elon Musk is continuing to facilitate government censorship by limiting the "free reach" of free speech to please his government masters, and how the future is ultimately offline.
Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com and Shiva4Senate.com
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" - by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS - to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.
To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar.
You are also invited to attend an Online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA THURSDAYS at 11 AM and 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.
Be the Light!
Dr.SHIVA
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