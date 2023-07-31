https://gettr.com/post/p2n69jsd23c
0729 The CCP's Organized Crime Underworld - Golden Triangle & Beyond - EP7 of MH370 series
The public debt owed by Laos to the CCP is approximately US$12.2 billion, accounting for 90% of the country’s total debt. This amount is equivalent to all of Laos’ national foreign exchange reserves or half of its GDP.
老挝欠中共的公共债务约为122亿美元，达到国家总债务的90%，这个数额相当于老挝国家外汇储备的全部或GDP的一半。
