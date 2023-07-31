Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The public debt owed by Laos to the CCP is approximately US$12.2 billion, accounting for 90% of the country’s total debt
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
917 Subscribers
Shop now
2 views
Published Yesterday

https://gettr.com/post/p2n69jsd23c

0729 The CCP's Organized Crime Underworld - Golden Triangle & Beyond - EP7 of MH370 series

The public debt owed by Laos to the CCP is approximately US$12.2 billion, accounting for 90% of the country’s total debt. This amount is equivalent to all of Laos’ national foreign exchange reserves or half of its GDP.

老挝欠中共的公共债务约为122亿美元，达到国家总债务的90%，这个数额相当于老挝国家外汇储备的全部或GDP的一半。

#LFATV @moschinese @mosenglish



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket