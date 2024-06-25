CLOSER TO FREEDOM | Julian Assange Arriving in Bangkok #AssangeJet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stella Assange posted #FreeAssangeNOW · Julian Assange’s flight VJ199 landed in Bangkok and will soon take off again and fly into US airspace where he will appear before a US judge. Please follow #AssangeJet, we need all eyes on his flight in case something goes wrong.
https://flightaware.com/live/flight/VJT199#flightPageActivityLog
@Stella_Assange