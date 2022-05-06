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"Highly Alarming" - The CDC Paid for Geolocation Tracking to Surveil if People Were Obeying Lockdown
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272 views • May 06, 2022
Jeffrey Jaxen: "[The CDC tracked] 20 million phones, and they used their geolocation, and apparently they used this... to monitor curfews, neighbor-to-neighbor visits, churches, kids going in and out of school, people's visits to the pharmacy. This is highly, highly alarming, and the CDC was paying for this with money from the COVID Relief Fund."
Full Episode: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/groundbreaking-interview-with-dr-geert-vanden-bossche-the-highwire-episode-266/
Full Episode: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/groundbreaking-interview-with-dr-geert-vanden-bossche-the-highwire-episode-266/
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