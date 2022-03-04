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F. Roger Devlin — "The Role of Envy in Racial Conflict." (2021)
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110 views • March 04, 2022
Dr. F. Roger Devlin gives a fascinating account of the role of envy in race relations, detailing societies in which envy plays a powerful role. Dr. Devlin notes that envious groups can “embrace even failure itself as a badge of identity.” Dr. Devlin concludes that if blacks and whites must live together, society must teach that white success does not depend on black failure and that everyone must succeed by his own efforts.
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