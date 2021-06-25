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Area51 Camo Dude watches my Dad. I stay flanking position watching the Dude
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134 views • June 25, 2021
This is NOT an illegal activity.. We were on public lands. Sometimes Camo Dudes like to give a hard time. It's a good thing the Camo Dudes do not see me or they would have freaked seeing that was dug in like an Alabama tick with a weapon.
Love you Dad, I totally had you covered.
Love you Dad, I totally had you covered.
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