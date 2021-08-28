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Change is on the Horizon - James Rink / Secret Space Program - SPECIAL EDITION
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374 views • August 28, 2021
This video was produced and directed by James Rink a Secret Space Program, Super Soldier. The content is invaluable to understand the true control mechanism behind the scenes - the hidden hand. DISCLAIMER: One needs a Christian discernment filter in some areas. The "Ascended Masters" including the Maitreya referenced are still part of the Fallen Angel hierarchy - we have a good cop - bad cop scenario - two sides of the same coin. Keeping that in mind - this video exposes a house divided and fighting against each other. This is NOT the future Kingdom of Jesus Christ - but the planned future kingdom of the counterfeit New World Order. Professor Truth
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