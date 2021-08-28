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Change is on the Horizon - James Rink / Secret Space Program - SPECIAL EDITION
Truth that Matters
Truth that Matters
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374 views • August 28, 2021
This video was produced and directed by James Rink a Secret Space Program, Super Soldier. The content is invaluable to understand the true control mechanism behind the scenes - the hidden hand. DISCLAIMER: One needs a Christian discernment filter in some areas. The "Ascended Masters" including the Maitreya referenced are still part of the Fallen Angel hierarchy - we have a good cop - bad cop scenario - two sides of the same coin. Keeping that in mind - this video exposes a house divided and fighting against each other. This is NOT the future Kingdom of Jesus Christ - but the planned future kingdom of the counterfeit New World Order. Professor Truth
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new world orderfallen angelssuper soldierangel warsprofessor truthtruthwchristtruth that mattersjames rink
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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