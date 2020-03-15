BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Here We Go! 14 Day National Shut Down?*Largest Jump In Cases On Record*Leaders-Blood On Their Hands
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
1875 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
220 views • March 15, 2020
Distance Healing-Spiritual & Wellness Coaching-Tarot Readings-Vedic Astology & Biofield Tuning All Available! Email To Schedule Appointment [email protected]

Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/mar/15/anthony-fauci-urges-coronavirus-national-shutdown/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/wal-mart-stop-shop-cut-hours-oregon-reports-1st-death-covid-19-live-updates
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/pray-powell-world-hit-12-trillion-dollar-margin-call
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1239252964927320070
https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1239253880967499778
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/midtown-manhattan-bank-runs-out-100-bills-amid-corona-panic
https://www.the-sun.com/news/539494/coronavirus-kentucky-patient-self-isolate-armed-guard/
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/15/opinion/andrew-cuomo-coronavirus-trump.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/on-a-saturday-night-in-florida-a-presidential-party-became-a-coronavirus-hot-zone/ar-BB11bIXN
https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2020/03/15/large-crowds-forced-to-wait-hours-at-ohare-for-covid-19-screenings/
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/boeing-field-two-eastside-properties-to-be-used-for-housing-homeless-people-during-coronavirus-pandemic/
https://apnews.com/2121f9adf0b53e6a8b3abcdcae2562c3
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8112417/US-travel-ban-Europe-set-extended-UK-Ireland-Monday-night.html
https://apnews.com/1510caddee80ea2d73363fab76d55967
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus/lockdowns-and-entry-bans-imposed-around-the-world-to-fight-coronavirus-idUSKBN21208S
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11175682/army-brought-into-guard-hospitals-supermarkets-coronavirus/
https://dnyuz.com/2020/03/14/chinese-tycoon-who-criticized-xis-response-to-coronavirus-has-vanished/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8111333/Fights-break-stores-country-coronavirus-panic-buying-intensifies.html
https://apnews.com/355c96b2eebe575e42a2bb4dcdd2d7fc
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/487611-georgia-to-postpone-primary-due-to-coronavirus-concern
https://www.reviewjournal.com/crime/man-in-hazmat-suit-runs-into-walmart-in-las-vegas-sprays-items-1981248/
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-51897069
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://mobile.twitter.com/jenniferatntd/status/1239245112733044736
https://mobile.twitter.com/KanchanGupta/status/1239259676362993664
https://www.sacbee.com/news/coronavirus/article241210926.html
https://mobile.twitter.com/GovInslee/status/1239259060240711681
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1239258285917732873
https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/j4Hc3XpZxC9H9HeqtnOTAZDJz3U/diocontent/168396494/_fitwidth/763?appId=2dc96dd3f167e919913d808324cbfeb2&quality=0.8
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1239242834366119939
Keywords
healthcdctravelebolawhowellbeingvirusillnessairportsmerswuhanscreeningsarsevolutionary energy artseeartscoronavirusquarentine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War &#8220;Wrapped Up Soon&#8221;

Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War “Wrapped Up Soon”

Garrison Vance
Bolsonaro Ally Attributes Deleted &#8220;President-Elect&#8221; Claim to ChatGPT

Bolsonaro Ally Attributes Deleted “President-Elect” Claim to ChatGPT

Chase Codewell
Binance Replaces 90% of $6.3 Billion in Stolen Crypto, Resumes Withdrawals

Binance Replaces 90% of $6.3 Billion in Stolen Crypto, Resumes Withdrawals

Sterling Ashworth
Lifestyle Changes Associated with Lower Chronic Disease Risk Than Metformin in 21-Year Prediabetes Study

Lifestyle Changes Associated with Lower Chronic Disease Risk Than Metformin in 21-Year Prediabetes Study

Petra Stone
Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Garrison Vance
The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy