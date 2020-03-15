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Here We Go! 14 Day National Shut Down?*Largest Jump In Cases On Record*Leaders-Blood On Their Hands
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220 views • March 15, 2020
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Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/mar/15/anthony-fauci-urges-coronavirus-national-shutdown/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/wal-mart-stop-shop-cut-hours-oregon-reports-1st-death-covid-19-live-updates
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/pray-powell-world-hit-12-trillion-dollar-margin-call
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1239252964927320070
https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1239253880967499778
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/midtown-manhattan-bank-runs-out-100-bills-amid-corona-panic
https://www.the-sun.com/news/539494/coronavirus-kentucky-patient-self-isolate-armed-guard/
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/15/opinion/andrew-cuomo-coronavirus-trump.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/on-a-saturday-night-in-florida-a-presidential-party-became-a-coronavirus-hot-zone/ar-BB11bIXN
https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2020/03/15/large-crowds-forced-to-wait-hours-at-ohare-for-covid-19-screenings/
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/boeing-field-two-eastside-properties-to-be-used-for-housing-homeless-people-during-coronavirus-pandemic/
https://apnews.com/2121f9adf0b53e6a8b3abcdcae2562c3
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8112417/US-travel-ban-Europe-set-extended-UK-Ireland-Monday-night.html
https://apnews.com/1510caddee80ea2d73363fab76d55967
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus/lockdowns-and-entry-bans-imposed-around-the-world-to-fight-coronavirus-idUSKBN21208S
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11175682/army-brought-into-guard-hospitals-supermarkets-coronavirus/
https://dnyuz.com/2020/03/14/chinese-tycoon-who-criticized-xis-response-to-coronavirus-has-vanished/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8111333/Fights-break-stores-country-coronavirus-panic-buying-intensifies.html
https://apnews.com/355c96b2eebe575e42a2bb4dcdd2d7fc
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/487611-georgia-to-postpone-primary-due-to-coronavirus-concern
https://www.reviewjournal.com/crime/man-in-hazmat-suit-runs-into-walmart-in-las-vegas-sprays-items-1981248/
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-51897069
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://mobile.twitter.com/jenniferatntd/status/1239245112733044736
https://mobile.twitter.com/KanchanGupta/status/1239259676362993664
https://www.sacbee.com/news/coronavirus/article241210926.html
https://mobile.twitter.com/GovInslee/status/1239259060240711681
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1239258285917732873
https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/j4Hc3XpZxC9H9HeqtnOTAZDJz3U/diocontent/168396494/_fitwidth/763?appId=2dc96dd3f167e919913d808324cbfeb2&quality=0.8
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1239242834366119939
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/mar/15/anthony-fauci-urges-coronavirus-national-shutdown/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/wal-mart-stop-shop-cut-hours-oregon-reports-1st-death-covid-19-live-updates
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/pray-powell-world-hit-12-trillion-dollar-margin-call
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1239252964927320070
https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1239253880967499778
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/midtown-manhattan-bank-runs-out-100-bills-amid-corona-panic
https://www.the-sun.com/news/539494/coronavirus-kentucky-patient-self-isolate-armed-guard/
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/15/opinion/andrew-cuomo-coronavirus-trump.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/on-a-saturday-night-in-florida-a-presidential-party-became-a-coronavirus-hot-zone/ar-BB11bIXN
https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2020/03/15/large-crowds-forced-to-wait-hours-at-ohare-for-covid-19-screenings/
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/boeing-field-two-eastside-properties-to-be-used-for-housing-homeless-people-during-coronavirus-pandemic/
https://apnews.com/2121f9adf0b53e6a8b3abcdcae2562c3
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8112417/US-travel-ban-Europe-set-extended-UK-Ireland-Monday-night.html
https://apnews.com/1510caddee80ea2d73363fab76d55967
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus/lockdowns-and-entry-bans-imposed-around-the-world-to-fight-coronavirus-idUSKBN21208S
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11175682/army-brought-into-guard-hospitals-supermarkets-coronavirus/
https://dnyuz.com/2020/03/14/chinese-tycoon-who-criticized-xis-response-to-coronavirus-has-vanished/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8111333/Fights-break-stores-country-coronavirus-panic-buying-intensifies.html
https://apnews.com/355c96b2eebe575e42a2bb4dcdd2d7fc
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/487611-georgia-to-postpone-primary-due-to-coronavirus-concern
https://www.reviewjournal.com/crime/man-in-hazmat-suit-runs-into-walmart-in-las-vegas-sprays-items-1981248/
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-51897069
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://mobile.twitter.com/jenniferatntd/status/1239245112733044736
https://mobile.twitter.com/KanchanGupta/status/1239259676362993664
https://www.sacbee.com/news/coronavirus/article241210926.html
https://mobile.twitter.com/GovInslee/status/1239259060240711681
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1239258285917732873
https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/j4Hc3XpZxC9H9HeqtnOTAZDJz3U/diocontent/168396494/_fitwidth/763?appId=2dc96dd3f167e919913d808324cbfeb2&quality=0.8
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1239242834366119939
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