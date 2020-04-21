BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Spirit of Prophecy REVEALED!!!
Reveal & Rebel
Reveal & Rebel
10 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • April 21, 2020
Watch this video to find out the meaning behind the spirit of prophecy!

It's easy to get lost in a sea of confusion with so much hype and hysteria surrounding Bible prophecy and the end of the world. However, genuine prophecy from the Old and New Testament all point to Jesus. There is an important hidden meaning in prophecy; however, that secret meaning is really not so secret. The first two verses of the Book of Revelation explain how the message of prophecy is, in fact, Jesus' message.

This video takes a closer look at certain key prophecies which are widely spoken about, yet rarely understood until Jesus' message takes centerfold. It compares and contrasts important spiritual concepts and their prophetic counterparts, such as the Beast and the Lamb, the Whore of Babylon and the Bride of Christ, and several more.

Thanks for watch! You can help to spread this important message by subscribing to this channel, giving "likes" to the videos and sharing it in your Social Media! Thanks for doing that!

Watch other videos in this channel to gain a deeper and clearer understanding of the teaching of Jesus and how they relate to what is happening in the world today and let us know your thoughts about it! Put the notifications on so you can know when we release a new video.

And if you want to live by faith as a genuine Jesus' disciple, please write to us to [email protected] and we can assist you personally. We hope to hear from you soon. In the meantime, take care!
Keywords
biblegodheavenmessiahchristjesusprayerprophecyfaithmark of the beastend timesapocalypsestudyrevelationspiritworshipantichristend of the worlddiscipleshipgreat tribulationdiscernmentsealskingdom of heavenchristian life
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Facial recognition cameras are branding innocent shoppers as thieves, and the tech is already in America

Facial recognition cameras are branding innocent shoppers as thieves, and the tech is already in America

Cassie B.
New York City Private Sector Sheds 30,000 Jobs as Restaurant Pressure Mounts

New York City Private Sector Sheds 30,000 Jobs as Restaurant Pressure Mounts

Sterling Ashworth
Gen Z protest descends into chaos: Hooded rioters loot gun store, injure more than 100 police in Frankfurt

Gen Z protest descends into chaos: Hooded rioters loot gun store, injure more than 100 police in Frankfurt

Cassie B.
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Pressuring Election Officials Ahead of November Midterms

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Pressuring Election Officials Ahead of November Midterms

Douglas Harrington
The Civilizational War Over AI: I&#8217;m on the Side of Humans, Not the Machine Overlords

The Civilizational War Over AI: I’m on the Side of Humans, Not the Machine Overlords

Mike Adams
Trump Announces $1 Million Reward for Reports of Voter Fraud Ahead of Midterms

Trump Announces $1 Million Reward for Reports of Voter Fraud Ahead of Midterms

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy