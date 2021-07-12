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SMHP: Operation 'Activate The Crazies' Exposed [11.07.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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60 views • July 12, 2021
LGBTIQA+ ACCEPT PEDOPHILIA...

'It is the type of content that helped me connect the dots quickly so I am hoping it helps some one who needs it.'

Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Antifa BLM 'Predictive Programming' aka MKUltra and 'Social Engineering' for ALL of out Children!
'Follow The Fucking Money' - #Pedophilia #ChildTrafficking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #Frazzledrip #SpiritCooking #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...

This is a remix from my old channel with 250k subs that was deleted by YT in February.
I share the information so you can research it and stay informed.
Most of us have spent at least a decade being brainwashed by the beast system.

Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say.
Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots.

This is not a news channel.
This is a watchman channel that helps you see the system of lies built all around us.
Those that say show me something new are being selfish.

If you have seen my thousand plus videos, then you need to pay it forward by making your own content and sharing it.
Videos, podcast, articles, clothes, signs, etc. However you can help get the word out before truth becomes a felony.

I am not here to teach you everything in life.
I am here exposing the system and pointing people to salvation through Yeshua Jesus.
Save the content and share it with others.

2,084 views Jul 11, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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