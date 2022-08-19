This Double Standard Is Absolutely Absurd

We REALLY need to stop this double standard… 👀

In this video, The Famous Mommy blasts what she thinks is one of the most ridiculous double standards to exist in modern society: the overseggsualization of women’s br34sts. 🍒

According to The Famous Mommy, one clear example of how the overseggsualization of women’s br34sts hinders women is when they are told off from br34stfeading their babies in public when men can walk around shirtless.

The Famous Mommy emphasizes that there is NOTHING seggsual about br34stfeeding. 🤱

Do you agree with The Famous Mommy? Type YES in the comments!