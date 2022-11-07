Midterms Eve - State of Play

On the eve of the midterm elections that is the key which picks every lock, Chet Martin, Brian Breault and CV Berton lay it all out and give our predictions. Guests include Bob Swick, Tony DeAngelo and Lee Elci. You and yours get out and vote!

