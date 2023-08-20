Create New Account
Former police officer reveals that 50% of SIDS cases happen within 1 week of a vaccine
Steve Kirsch


August 16, 2023


She's afraid to reveal her identity or the identity of the police department. She did this for 7 years in a city of 350,000 people and handled 3-4 cases a month.


>>> poisson.sf(150-1,37.5) --> 1.5325902501504573e-43


This means she didn't just get "unlucky." The childhood vaccines are CAUSING the deaths. There is no other way to explain the skew.


This also explains why unvaccinated children rarely die of SIDS.


Make sense now?


They simply aren't allowed to consider the vaccine ever as the cause of death.


That's the way it goes.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v383hl8-former-police-officer-reveals-that-50-of-sids-cases-happen-within-1-week-of.html

