2000 Mules | Trailer & Link

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Full Documentary:
• https://rumble.com/v13v4sv-2000-mules.html
The 4-minute segment starting at 48:40 is a wake-up call.
Using conservative estimates — based on evidence from only 5 key states — Dinesh D’Souza shows how President Trump easily won 305 electoral votes to [Bidan]’s 233.
Suppose the Dems were doing the same thing in every state.
Did DJT win re-election in 2020 with 400 electoral votes and 80% popular vote?
Was it not just a landslide, but a 50-state sweep?
I’ll gladly concede DC (that’s enemy territory).