2000 Mules | Trailer & Link

Full Documentary:

• https://rumble.com/v13v4sv-2000-mules.html





The 4-minute segment starting at 48:40 is a wake-up call.

Using conservative estimates — based on evidence from only 5 key states — Dinesh D’Souza shows how President Trump easily won 305 electoral votes to [Bidan]’s 233.

Suppose the Dems were doing the same thing in every state.

Did DJT win re-election in 2020 with 400 electoral votes and 80% popular vote?

Was it not just a landslide, but a 50-state sweep?

I’ll gladly concede DC (that’s enemy territory).

https://2000mules.com | https://www.truethevote.org