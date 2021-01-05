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https://plantx.com
How to solve this HUGE problem
In this video, we give you an important news update as well as an interview about food insecurity and how to solve the problem.
PlantX on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxeIqSHFuMMaHmWvX9wYUYQ/videos
Sean Dollinger - https://www.seandollinger.com/blogs/mystory
Intro video - https://www.youtube.com/user/AwakenWithJP
This video was conducted on behalf of PlantX Life Inc, and was funded by Gold Standard Media LLC. For our full disclaimer, please visit: https://www.goldstandardir.com/plantx-life-disclaimer-24/
IMPORTANT INFORMATION on PlantX Life AT: WealthResearchGroup.com/Plant CSE: VEGA | OTCQB: PLTXF
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