THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 12: The Attitude of Your Heart

Jesus wanted to set forth the doctrine of His future church, but the Jews were only interested in evicting the Romans from their land. Many were involved in politics and the doctrine of the God-man was diametrically opposed by every group because it conflicted with their desires.

The Son of God stated prayer, tithing, piety, and good works would never grant them salvation. God's chosen people were supposed to be the salt of the earth, showing the heathen they were different from everyone else. They were supposed to be light to the Gentiles by upholding the Scriptures. They were even supposed to be more righteous than the scribes and Pharisees.

Jesus astonished them with His words, but the God-man was simply setting the standard by which they should live. Your attitude is like the aroma of your heart. Do you smell good? How well do you measure up to the words of Jesus? Do you exemplify salt, light, and righteousness?

