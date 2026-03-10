BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 12: The Attitude of Your Heart
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
130 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • Yesterday

Jesus wanted to set forth the doctrine of His future church, but the Jews were only interested in evicting the Romans from their land. Many were involved in politics and the doctrine of the God-man was diametrically opposed by every group because it conflicted with their desires.

The Son of God stated prayer, tithing, piety, and good works would never grant them salvation. God's chosen people were supposed to be the salt of the earth, showing the heathen they were different from everyone else. They were supposed to be light to the Gentiles by upholding the Scriptures. They were even supposed to be more righteous than the scribes and Pharisees.

Jesus astonished them with His words, but the God-man was simply setting the standard by which they should live. Your attitude is like the aroma of your heart. Do you smell good? How well do you measure up to the words of Jesus? Do you exemplify salt, light, and righteousness?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1905.pdf

RLJ-1905 -- MARCH 25, 2023

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
jesussalvationprayerjewsscripturesphariseesson of godtithinggentilesrighteousnessheathenscribesgods chosen peoplesalt of the earthpietyfuture church
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FBI uncovers FOUR illegal counterintelligence operations targeting Trump and his associates for ten years

FBI uncovers FOUR illegal counterintelligence operations targeting Trump and his associates for ten years

Lance D Johnson
The DEI Deception: Meritocracy under siege

The DEI Deception: Meritocracy under siege

Kevin Hughes
Saudi Arabia Announces Unilateral Cuts to Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Announces Unilateral Cuts to Oil Production

Sterling Ashworth
Study suggests cell towers are causing widespread immune system suppression, priming populations for sickness

Study suggests cell towers are causing widespread immune system suppression, priming populations for sickness

Lance D Johnson
U.S. preparing most intense strikes yet in campaign targeting Iran, Hegseth says

U.S. preparing most intense strikes yet in campaign targeting Iran, Hegseth says

Laura Harris
Idaho moves to upend national same-sex marriage precedent

Idaho moves to upend national same-sex marriage precedent

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy