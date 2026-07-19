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5yrs ago 2021 Melinda Gates Human RFID Micro-chipping Bio-technology Conspiracy FACT Digital Feudalism
ITV News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWVQR99bXt8
NBC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ksw-arKvMPk
PBS NewsHour
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLc_7CnWkxw&t
Good Morning America
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWm8WYfxX88
The Medical Futurist