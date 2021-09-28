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Sunday's Coming - The National Sunday Law
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182 views • September 28, 2021
Critical events are occurring in the world right now, in direct fulfilment of Bible prophecy. These events are laying the foundations for the soon-coming national Sunday law that will be legislated and enforced globally, resulting in every person receiving either the "mark of the beast" or the seal of God, and ushering in the final momentous events of human history before Jesus Christ returns. Everyone needs to know what is happening right now so that you can be forewarned and prepared for the final great events that will be witnessed by this world.
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We do not monitor video comments so if you would like to comment on or ask a question about anything in this video, please feel free to email us or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:
website: www.sureword.co.uk
email: [email protected]
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