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Shallow Soulwinning: The Sinner's Prayer Deception
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42 views • September 20, 2021
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the rampant "shallow soulwinning" among many Churches today, and how they use the Sinner's prayer to deceive many into thinking salvation is just with the MOUTH, and not, as the Bible teaches, by FAITH from the HEART in the blood of Jesus.
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