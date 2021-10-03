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CANADA EMERGENCY BROADCAST: Martial Law to Be Implemented Between Oct. 8-16 [01.10.2021]
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381 views • October 03, 2021
This is an EMERGENCY ALERT to the World!
Government to enact the War Measures Act...
Military Check points to be established...
Travel will be banned...
Doctors, firefighters, police to be fired and United Nations Military to take over with strict enforcement.
PDF: https://yl9wj1huk5pejen62zybt2w8-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/MO-Sep-13.pdf
wil paranormal
48171 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HzWgHVlCr6Vt/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vn7hfv-emergency-broadcast-martial-law-to-be-implemented-between-oct.-8-16-share-t.html
Government to enact the War Measures Act...
Military Check points to be established...
Travel will be banned...
Doctors, firefighters, police to be fired and United Nations Military to take over with strict enforcement.
PDF: https://yl9wj1huk5pejen62zybt2w8-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/MO-Sep-13.pdf
wil paranormal
48171 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HzWgHVlCr6Vt/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vn7hfv-emergency-broadcast-martial-law-to-be-implemented-between-oct.-8-16-share-t.html
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