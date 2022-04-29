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Dissent Camps: "It's Not a Question of if This Is Going to Happen" Attorney Todd Callender: "They've already demonstrated their intent. You said yourself, we're already in the midst of a genocide
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94 views • April 29, 2022
All we're really talking about is how is it they're going to kill us, whether it's hospital homicides or 5g or the shots or locking you up in a quarantine center..."
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