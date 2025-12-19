Atlas 3I and Alien Craft Making Appearances Now – James Bartley Interview with Judith Kwoba

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/12/19/atlas-3i/

James Bartley discusses Atlas 3I with Judith Kwoba. What are the implications and ramifications of Atlas3I being a real alien craft? Why is it making an appearance now? James provides some context with which to draw comparisons with other real issues such as the planet sized craft seen next to the Sun , Planet X and much more.





In Part 2 James and Judith discuss the “Woo” aspects of Atlas3I including its connection to Greek Mythology in relation to the rebellion against the Titans and the fact that Atlas, a Titan, was severely punished by Zeus in the aftermath of the conflict.



